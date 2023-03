Lyles (shoulder) will be available to play Monday against the Jazz.

Lyles is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Kessler Edwards and Chimezie Metu. Lyles has been averaging 21.5 minutes over the past few weeks to go with averages of 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 triples, 2.0 assists and 1.4 turnovers per game.