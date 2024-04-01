Lyles (knee) logged 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 127-106 win over the Jazz.

Making his return from a nine-game absence due to a left knee sprain, Lyles led the Kings' second unit in scoring thanks largely to his hot shooting display from downtown. Though Lyles has split time between both frontcourt spots this season, his minutes largely came as a backup power forward Sunday while Alex Len logged 12 minutes behind starting center Alex Len. Since Len doesn't present much of a perimeter scoring threat, Lyles could have the opportunity to see reserve minutes at both power forward and center if head coach Mike Brown elects to tighten his rotation in future games. With that in mind, Lyles might be someone to keep an eye on over the final two weeks of the regular season in case his role expands. For the time being, though, his fantasy utility will mostly be contained to deeper leagues.