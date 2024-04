Lyles had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 107-77 victory over the Nets.

It's the first double-double of the season for Lyles in his 54th game. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in four of five contests since returning from a knee injury, and he's averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 boards, 2.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 blocks in 24.0 minutes a game over that stretch.