Lyles is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers with an illness.

Lyles didn't appear on the Kings' initial injury report for the regular-season finale that was released Saturday, so the illness may have been something that cropped up overnight. The Kings will likely see how he recovers over the next few hours before making a decision on his status shortly before the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Since making his return to action March 31 following a nine-game absence due to a left knee sprain, Lyles has appeared in each of Sacramento's last eight contests while averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 21.5 minutes.