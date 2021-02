Burks had just three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt) off the bench in Saturday's win over Houston.

Coming off of a scoreless outing Friday night against Washington, Burks once again struggled from the field, hitting only one of his three-point attempts and going 0-of-2 from two-point range. Burks had some big scoring games early in the season, but he's yet to recapture that form since returning from an ankle injury that cost him most of January.