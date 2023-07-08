Jeffries posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes of Saturday's 110-101 Summer League loss to Philadelphia.

Jeffries led New York with 20 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter, and made a defensive impact by rejecting a pair of shots in 21 minutes of action. Jeffries spent the 2022-23 season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks and averaged 19.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He'll continue to play an integral role for the Knicks Summer League squad.