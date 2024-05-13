Jeffries had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during Sunday's 121-89 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jeffries made a rare appearance Sunday as the Knicks went deep into their rotation. The Pacers dominated from start to finish, meaning even Tom Thibodeau couldn't justify playing his starters big minutes. Obviously, this is not something fans should expect to see very often.