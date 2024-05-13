Jeffries had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during Sunday's 121-89 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Jeffries made a rare appearance Sunday as the Knicks went deep into their rotation. The Pacers dominated from start to finish, meaning even Tom Thibodeau couldn't justify playing his starters big minutes. Obviously, this is not something fans should expect to see very often.
More News
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Signs new deal with New York•
-
DaQuan Jeffries: Reaches free agency•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Lands second 10-day with Knicks•
-
DaQuan Jeffries: Time on New York roster ends•
-
DaQuan Jeffries: Exits New York's roster•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Gets 10-day deal from New York•