Jeffries posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during the Kings' 123-113 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Jeffries gave the Kings a bit of a spark with 12 points in the second half (including seven in the fourth quarter) to lead the bench in scoring and the team with a plus-eight point differential. It was his second outing with Sacramento after signing a 10-day hardship contract Thursday, and the Tulsa product should continue to see meaningful playing time off the bench, given the plethora of Kings players sidelined due to injury.