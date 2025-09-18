DaQuan Jeffries: Waived by Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets waived Jeffries on Thursday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Jeffries was slated to earn $2.7 million in 2025-26, but his contract wasn't guaranteed. With the Hornets adding a handful of rookies to the mix, as well as some veterans such as Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie, Jeffries became expendable. Charlotte's roster is now sitting at 20 players with training camp looming.
