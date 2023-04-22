Jeffries (calf) logged four minutes Friday in the Knicks' 99-79 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the series, recording two fouls and no other statistics.

Despite being on the Knicks' roster in some capacity since late November as either a two-way player or on a standard NBA deal, Jeffries didn't make a single appearance for New York during the regular season. After moving past a recent calf issue, Jeffries finally got the opportunity to make his Knicks debut in garbage time of Game 3. He should remain on the outside of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation for the duration of the Knicks' postseason run.