site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-daquan-jeffries-recalled-to-nba-436305 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Recalled to NBA
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffries was recalled to the Knicks on Thursday.
Jeffries isn't a meaningful rotation player for the Knicks. He will presumably get most of his minutes in the G League.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Steve Alexander
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read