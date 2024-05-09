Hartenstein contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hartenstein continues to impress for the Knicks, falling two assists short of a triple-double. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) likely out for the remainder of the postseason, Hartenstein should be in line for heavy minutes moving forward. It's been a breakout season for Hartenstein, one that should have him well-placed to receive a sizeable upgrade when it comes time to discuss his future contract.