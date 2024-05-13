Hartenstein (shoulder) isn't listed on New York's injury report for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

As expected, Hartenstein will be good to go for Game 5 after suffering a minor shoulder injury during Sunday's Game 4 loss. In New York's two wins during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Hartenstein has averaged 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. However, in the two losses, the starting center totaled only 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.