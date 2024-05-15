Hartenstein contributed seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-91 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hartenstein registered double-digit rebounds for the second time this playoffs. He was responsible for 12 of New York's 20 offensive rebounds, which tied Charles Oakley for the most in a playoff game in Knicks history. Hartenstein has continued to provide crucial minutes for the Knicks in the absence of Mitchell Robinson (ankle). Hartenstein is averaging 8.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.