The Knicks will not be extending a qualifying offer to Hicks, making him an unrestricted free agent, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hicks was on a two-way contract with the Knicks last season and played in just three games. He averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks during his time with their G-League affiliate in Westchester.

