Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Suits up Tuesday
Hicks (hip) logged eight minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Knicks' 96-86 win over the Bulls, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one block.
Hicks had been unavailable for the Knicks' previous three contests due to the hip issue but was cleared to suit up Tuesday and made what was just his second appearance at the NBA level this season. With his obligations to the G League's Westchester Knicks now fulfilled, Hicks, a two-way player, should suit up again in New York's season finale Wednesday against the Pistons. Expect Hicks to once again play a limited role off the bench.
