Knicks' Kevin Knox: Uncertain for Thursday
Head coach David Fizdale is hopeful that Knox (ankle) will be able to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors after practicing in limited fashion Tuesday, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Knox left Sunday's game against the Clippers with a right ankle injury and did not return. It doesn't appear to be too severe given Fizdale's cautious optimism and that Knox was able to do some things at practice, but New York has no reason to rush the young man back to the court before he is ready. Look for updates on Knox's healthy to continue being reported over the next two days.
