Thomas (illness) will play during Saturday's tilt against Milwaukee, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas sat out Friday's game against Miami due to an illness, but a day of recovery has apparently made him feel well enough to take the floor against the Bucks. With Michael Beasley (knee) a game-time call, Thomas could be in line for extra run. Over the past five games, Thomas has averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes.