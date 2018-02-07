Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss
Thomas had zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks.
Thomas was held without a single point for the 11th time in 52 appearances this season. He could be on the verge of earning some additional minutes at power forward with Kristaps Porzingis (torn ACL) sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. However, Thomas typically doesn't deliver well-rounded production or copious counting stats, so his upside in fantasy is fairly minimal.
