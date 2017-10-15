Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores five off bench Friday
Thomas recorded five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes Friday in a preseason matchup with the Wizards.
Thomas averaged 21.0 minutes while coming off the bench last season, however the offseason additions of Michael Beasley and Enes Kanter could cut into some of those minutes this season. The key for Thomas will be his three point shooting, as he shot a career high 44.7 percent from beyond the arc last season. If Thomas can continue to shoot with similar success, he should hold a similar role with the Knicks.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Remains out Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will not play Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Ruled out Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...