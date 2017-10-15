Thomas recorded five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes Friday in a preseason matchup with the Wizards.

Thomas averaged 21.0 minutes while coming off the bench last season, however the offseason additions of Michael Beasley and Enes Kanter could cut into some of those minutes this season. The key for Thomas will be his three point shooting, as he shot a career high 44.7 percent from beyond the arc last season. If Thomas can continue to shoot with similar success, he should hold a similar role with the Knicks.