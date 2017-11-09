Knicks' Michael Beasley: Plays 20 minutes in start
Beasley finished with four points (2-5 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Magic.
Despite drawing the start over the injured Kristaps Porzingis (elbow, ankle), Beasley played just 20 minutes and failed to make a significant impact. Doug McDermott (30 minutes), Lance Thomas (22 minutes) and Kyle O'Quinn (20 minutes) were all equal beneficiaries of Porzingis' absence, despite coming off the pine.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Sees 18 minutes in return from ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Will try to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: Won't return Thursday•
-
Knicks' Michael Beasley: X-Rays negative, questionable to return Thursday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...