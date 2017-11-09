Knicks' Michael Beasley: Plays 20 minutes in start

Beasley finished with four points (2-5 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Magic.

Despite drawing the start over the injured Kristaps Porzingis (elbow, ankle), Beasley played just 20 minutes and failed to make a significant impact. Doug McDermott (30 minutes), Lance Thomas (22 minutes) and Kyle O'Quinn (20 minutes) were all equal beneficiaries of Porzingis' absence, despite coming off the pine.