Knicks' Michael Beasley: Plays 20 minutes in start

Beasley finished with four points (2-5 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Magic.

Despite drawing the start over the injured Kristaps Porzingis (elbow, ankle), Beasley played just 20 minutes and failed to make a significant impact. Doug McDermott (30 minutes), Lance Thomas (22 minutes) and Kyle O'Quinn (20 minutes) were all equal beneficiaries of Porzingis' absence, despite coming off the pine.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories