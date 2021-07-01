Beasley will play for the Trail Blazers' entry at the Las Vegas Summer League, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 11-year NBA veteran hasn't suited up for an NBA game since the 2018-19 season, but he's still searching for a path back to the league. The 32-year-old has never been able to find a permanent NBA home, having spent time with Miami, Minnesota, Phoenix, Houston, Milwaukee, New York and, most recently, the Lakers. He'll likely face an uphill battle toward securing a guaranteed contract, but playing well in Vegas would increase his chances.