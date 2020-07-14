Beasley tested positive for COVID-19 and is not currently with the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beasley joined the Nets last week as a replacement player, but his status is now very much up in the air. The former No. 2 overall pick returned home after testing positive, so if he does rejoin the Nets, he'll likely have to quarantine for a period of time after returning to Orlando. Beasley was already set to serve an outstanding five-game suspension stemming from a past violation of the league's anti-drug policy, so he's not eligible to play until Aug. 9.