Beasley will not join the Nets for the resumption of the season and his roster spot will be replaced, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beasley tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Considering Beasley would have to go through both a quarantine period and serve a five-game suspension, it's not clear how many games he would end up actually playing for Brooklyn. As a result, the team is opting to replace his roster spot with someone who will likely be available for the entire resumption of the season.