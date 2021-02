Bullock contributed 21 points (7-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Heat.

Bullock had the hot-hand on Sunday, pouring in six of his seven triples in the first half. He ended with 21 points as well as four steals, an element of his game that is typically a no-show. Derrick Rose is on his way to New York and so the path to minutes is less than clear for Bullock, making him a deeper league option on most nights.