Antetokounmpo signed a one-year contract Monday with Turkish club Fenerbahce Beko.

After he was recently granted his release from his two-way contract with the Bulls, Antetokounmpo drew interest from multiple European clubs before he ultimately decided to continue his career in Turkey. Depending on how he fares for Fenerbahce for the duration of the 2022-23 season, Antetokounmpo could revisit a return to North America this summer. The 25-year-old didn't appear in any games at the NBA level for the Bulls prior to his release and has logged just 22 career appearances in basketball's top league since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.