Antetokounmpo compiled 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes in Saturday's 121-115 loss in Fort Wayne.

Antetokounmpo recorded his first double-double of the season before fouling out in the game's final minute. Nine of his 11 shot attempts came from within five feet, typical for the 25-year-old and one of the reasons he's made 64.8 percent of his shots this year.