Antetokounmpo amassed 21 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 37 minutes in Monday's 109-107 loss to the Charge.
Antetokounmpo put together arguably his best game of the season, making all eight of his shots and swatting four blocks on defense. He's averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks through eight contests -- six starts -- for Windy City.
More News
-
Bulls' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Plays 20 minutes in return•
-
Bulls' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Sidelined with illness•
-
Bulls' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Perfect shooting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Bulls' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Contract converted to two-way deal•