Antetokounmpo amassed 21 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 37 minutes in Monday's 109-107 loss to the Charge.

Antetokounmpo put together arguably his best game of the season, making all eight of his shots and swatting four blocks on defense. He's averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks through eight contests -- six starts -- for Windy City.