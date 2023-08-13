Antetokounmpo (undisclosed) has been ruled out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, EuroHoops.net reports.

The FIBA World Cup rosters allow 12 players per country, and the Hellenic Basketball Federation announced Sunday that Antetokounmpo's absence was due to injury, much like his brother and Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former Mavericks and Lakers forward remains a free agent.