Antetokounmpo produced eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block in 20 minutes in Saturday's 119-99 win over the Charge.
After missing the previous two contests with an undisclosed illness, Antetokounmpo returned and came off the bench for Windy City. He's made 65.1 percent of his shot attempts through six appearances and is averaging 10.8 points in 27.0 minutes per game.
