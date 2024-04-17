Davis contributed 20 points (6-16 FG, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game victory over the Pelicans.

Davis was able to battle through back spasms in Tuesday's win and thinks the extra rest before Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets will allow him to fully recover, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. While the star big man struggled from the field, he hauled in a clutch offensive rebound off a LeBron James miss with 15 seconds and was able to convert on four free throws down the stretch to ice the game.