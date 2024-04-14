Davis (back) confirmed he intends to play against the Pelicans on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. "There's no doubt I'm gonna play (on Tuesday)," he told reporters following Sunday's win over the Pelicans.

Davis said the injury wasn't concerning, and it seems he doesn't have any doubt regarding his availability for Tuesday's rematch against New Orleans. The medical staff will have the final saying regarding his availability, but Davis has been mentioned in the injury report and then being able to handle a full workload pretty much the entire season. The star big man finished Sunday's 124-108 win with 30 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes.