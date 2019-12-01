Lakers' Anthony Davis: Considered probable again
Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Davis has received the probable designation throughout the last few weeks as he continues to nurse a sore right shoulder, but he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 13. The 26-year-old is likely to take his usual place in the Lakers' starting lineup versus the Mavs.
