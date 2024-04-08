The Lakers are optimistic that Davis (eye) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis exited Sunday's game against Minnesota in the first half after being struck in the eye, and he was unavailable down the stretch. Prior to his departure, he tallied four points (2-6 FG), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 12 minutes. However, it certainly sounds possible that the center will be back in action Tuesday without missing any additional time.