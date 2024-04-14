Head coach Darvin Ham said Davis experienced hip and back spasms after being pushed in the air by Larry Nance Jr. and landing awkwardly, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Ham is "extremely optimistic" regarding the availability of Davis moving forward, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet adds.

Davis headed to the locker room during Sunday's win over the Pelicans, and even though the Lakers won by a 124-108 score, Davis' health will be the team's primary focus over the next few days ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans. Ham's words are optimistic, however, and there might be a scenario in which Davis doesn't miss any time. Davis finished Sunday's win with 30 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes.