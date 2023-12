Davis registered 27 points (10-22 FG, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 victory over the Rockets.

Davis extended his double-double streak to nine games Saturday. When Davis is healthy, there are few players who can contain him, and although he has some lingering hip pain, you wouldn't know it from his totals. Only Nikola Jokic sports a higher rebound average then Davis, who is averaging 12.5 boards per game.