Davis (back) has been cleared for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against New Orleans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis' aggravating his back/hip spasms in Sunday's win over New Orleans is troubling given that he has battled the affliction all season, but he appears to be no worse for the wear. A rematch against New Orleans pits Davis versus Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, while Davis has averaged 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 blocks across four contests versus the Pelicans this season.