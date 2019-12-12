Lakers' Anthony Davis: Grabs double-double against Magic
Davis scored 16 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 96-87 win over the Magic.
His shooting was uncharacteristically poor in a tight defensive contest, but Davis made up for it with his 10th double-double of the year, and his ninth contest with multiple blocks and steals. The 26-year-old has been playing away from the basket a little more in his first season with the Lakers, losing a handful of boards but averaging a career-high 1.1 three-pointers a game, but otherwise his numbers are right in line with his Pelicans performance.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.