Lakers' Anthony Davis: Grabs double-double against Magic

Davis scored 16 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 96-87 win over the Magic.

His shooting was uncharacteristically poor in a tight defensive contest, but Davis made up for it with his 10th double-double of the year, and his ninth contest with multiple blocks and steals. The 26-year-old has been playing away from the basket a little more in his first season with the Lakers, losing a handful of boards but averaging a career-high 1.1 three-pointers a game, but otherwise his numbers are right in line with his Pelicans performance.