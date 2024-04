Davis has gone to the locker room after suffering a lower body injury during Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis limped off the court after he appeared to get pushed on a rebound attempt in the fourth quarter. The Lakers held a sizable lead at the time, so it seems unlikely Davis will return. If that's the case, all attention will turn to Davis' availability for the Play-In Tournament rematch against New Orleans on Tuesday.