Davis had 32 points (12-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 44 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Davis led the Lakers in scoring and posted a massive stat line, but his efforts were not enough for the Lakers, as the Nuggets ran away with the game in the second half despite their slow start. Regardless of the outcome of this series opener, Davis was one of the top individual performers in Saturday's playoff slate, and he should continue to operate as a key asset for the Lakers on both ends of the court in Game 2 on Monday.