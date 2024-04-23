Davis (back) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 2 against Denver, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis was labeled as probable for Monday's matchup due to low back soreness, and he's since been given the green light to suit up. He'll need another big performance in Game 2 for LA to even the series.
