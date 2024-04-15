Davis (back) is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In game against the Pelicans.

Davis landed awkwardly after a collision with Larry Nance during a rebounding attempt in Sunday's regular-season finale versus New Orleans and experienced hip and back spasms, knocking him out for the final five minutes of a blowout win. After the game, Davis and coach Darvin Ham downplayed the injury, but the Lakers' medical staff will have the final say on the big man's availability for Tuesday's rematch. Before leaving, Davis dominated the Pelicans, posting 30 points (13-17 FG), 11 rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes.