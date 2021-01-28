Davis (quad) will not play in Thursday's game against Detroit, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been listed as questionable for most of the Lakers' games this season, so initially his bruised quad wasn't anything of concern. However, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers will play it safe and hold Davis out of action as they take on the lowly Pistons. Davis finished with 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3PT), eight boards and two blocks in Wednesday night's loss to the 76ers. Dating back to Jan. 10, Davis has hit just three of his 16 attempts from beyond the arc.