Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double

Davis had 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 defeat against the Mavericks.

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Davis has accounted for four double-doubles in his last six games. The versatile big man has been a key piece of the Lakers' offense and should remain a productive player -- even if he carries a pre-game injury designation -- for Tuesday's road matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.