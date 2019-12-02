Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double
Davis had 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 defeat against the Mavericks.
Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Davis has accounted for four double-doubles in his last six games. The versatile big man has been a key piece of the Lakers' offense and should remain a productive player -- even if he carries a pre-game injury designation -- for Tuesday's road matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...