Davis (groin/hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis is unsurprisingly back on the injury report leading up to Tuesday's matchup, but he should be cleared to play closer to tipoff. He's coming off another impressive showing Saturday against the Rockets, scoring 27 points to go along with 14 rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 37 minutes.