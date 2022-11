Davis (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Davis continues to land on the injury report but hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28. Over the past three games, he's averaged 33.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes. However, LeBron James (adductor) is questionable, and his return could cut into Davis' recent usage spike.