Davis is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to low back tightness, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis was probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup due to back tightness, but he played through the issue and logged 22 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes against the Nuggets. The 29-year-old has yet to miss time due to his back injury this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up again Friday.