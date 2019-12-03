Lakers' Anthony Davis: Remains probable
Davis is officially listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets due to right shoulder soreness.
Davis has been regularly given a probable designation due to his sore shoulder over the past few weeks, so this comes as no surprise. As long as he avoids any type of setback prior to the contest, look for him to take on his usual role with the team.
