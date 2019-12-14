Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores 33 points in win

Davis had 33 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3PT, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-110 win at Miami.

Davis registered his second straight double-double, but his scoring totals are something to highlight in recent games -- he has topped the 30-point mark in three of his last four games, while scoring 20 or more in eight of his last nine. The fact that he also averages 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals/blocks combined over that nine-game span makes him an elite fantasy option moving forward.