Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sniffs a triple-double Wednesday

Davis ended with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason victory over the Warriors.

Davis was back in the lineup Wednesday and showed no ill-effects from his recent thumb injury. His scoring numbers were a little underwhelming, however, the other categories were well filled out. It already looks as though the offense is going to run through Davis, something that should result in an increase to his assist numbers. Both he and LeBron James were simply too classy for the disappointing Warriors outfit and despite it being just the preseason, Laker fans have reason to be excited moving forward.