Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sniffs a triple-double Wednesday
Davis ended with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason victory over the Warriors.
Davis was back in the lineup Wednesday and showed no ill-effects from his recent thumb injury. His scoring numbers were a little underwhelming, however, the other categories were well filled out. It already looks as though the offense is going to run through Davis, something that should result in an increase to his assist numbers. Both he and LeBron James were simply too classy for the disappointing Warriors outfit and despite it being just the preseason, Laker fans have reason to be excited moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Full participant in practice•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Shooting without protection on thumb•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: MRI results negative•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Undergoing MRI Sunday•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...